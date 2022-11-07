Last Updated:

Stampede-like Situation Occurs At Banke Bihari Temple In UP's Mathura; 4 Devotees Injured

A stampede-like situation occurred at Banke Bihar Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday. 11 devotees were trapped in a crowd, leaving 4 severely injured.

Megha Rawat

On Sunday, November 6, a stampede-like situation occurred at Vrindavan Banke Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. According to sources, 11 pilgrims were trapped under the pressure of the crowd and four devotees have been severely injured. Reportedly, the incident occurred due to security personnel's failure in crowd control.

After receiving information about the incident, a team of doctors present in the temple gave immediate treatment to the injured devotees. A video of the incident depicted devotees climbing up the railings of the temple to escape from the crowd. 

Citizens raised questions about the management of the security system at the temple. According to reports, security officials were not present on Sunday on the premises of Banke Bihari temple in Mathura when the incident occurred.

The negligence of the temple administration was also highlighted by the devotees. Notably, top officials conducted an inspection of Banke Bihari temple after massive chaos erupted due to the alleged negligence of security personnel.

