Stone Quarry Collapses In Mizoram's Hnahthial, 15 Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway

In a shocking incident, a stone quarry on Monday, November 14, collapsed in the Hnahthial of Mizoram. As per sources, over 15 people are feared trapped, out of which, 12 are confirmed. The rescue operation is currently underway.

While speaking to Republic, Hnahthial SP Vinit Kumar informed, "The incident happened during normal quarry activities. Around 12 people were confirmed to be trapped. It is suspected that more than 15 were there. The excavation work is underway. SDRF, NDRF and DDMA along with YMA (Young Men Association) working closely to rescue people."

The incident happened at 2:40 PM at the Stone Quarry of ABCI Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. at Maudarh Village, in the Hnahthial District. "Five excavators, one stone crusher and one drilling machine are completely buried in the debris along with 10 to 15 workers who are still believed to be trapped," informed the Deputy Commissioner of the district.

The DC added that two Executive Magistrates, Dr Lalramdintluanga SDC and Betty Lalrinfeli SDC rushed to the site along with the medical team, an ambulance and a disaster vehicle with other equipment. The area of the landslide is approximately 5000 Sqm. Neither any person nor machines have been rescued.