Street vendor killed, 12 injured as truck rams into bus in Raj's Ajmer

Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) A street vendor was killed and 12 others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a bus in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday.

The truck rammed into the roadways bus. The impact of this collision was such that the bus moved ahead and mowed down a street vendor. He died on the spot while 12 passengers sustained injuries, Assistant Sub-Inspector at Madanganj police station Vishnu Prasad said.

The bus was plying to Chaksu from Ajmer, he added.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the government hospital in Ajmer, Prasad said. PTI AG CJ CJ

