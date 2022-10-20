On Wednesday, incessant rains battered Bengaluru with downpours resulting in waterlogging on arterial roads in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert in the city. According to IMD, light rainfall is likely to hit Bengaluru during the next five days. The Maximum temperature ranges from 27-29 degrees Celcius and the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celcius.

Several parts of the city have been inundated including those in its IT zone of Bellandur. Visuals from low-lying areas showed heavily waterlogged roads, water flowing into open manholes, flooded basement parking, and damaged vehicles.

Speaking to reporters, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “It rained heavily last night in Bengaluru and several parts of the city are inundated. East Zone including Bommanhalli, HSR Layout, and Shivajinagar have been waterlogged severely.”

BBMP Chief Commissioner further asserted that he has spoken to joint commissioners to attend to rain-related problems across all zones and to conduct relief operations.

Bengaluru experienced a flood-like situation after the city was reeled under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains in September.

Wall collapses due to incessant rains

On Wednesday, heavy rains lashed Bengaluru which led to the collapse of a wall near the Majestic bus terminus and damaged several four-wheelers parked near it on the road. Due to severe waterlogging, videos of the vehicles being swept away surfaced on the internet.

Karnataka | Some vehicles were damaged after a wall collapsed due to heavy rains near Majestic in Bengaluru city. pic.twitter.com/ykiMzcphqA — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Flood-like situation in several areas

As the Bengaluru rains continue wreaking havoc, several IT professionals resorted to commuting on tractors to reach their offices on Monday. Previously, a Bangalore man brought his entire desktop to a cafe and was working as his office was completely submerged in flood. The area near Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport, Yemalur, was completely submerged in water. In July, as the Silicon Valley of India continued to experience floods, several rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.