Republic Investigation: At Morbi Bridge Entry, Strewn Ticket, Rusted Frame, A Child's Shoe

In a horrific incident on Sunday evening, more than 132 people lost their lives in Gujarat's Morbi, when a suspension bridge collapsed. It is pertinent to mention that the bridge could carry only 150 people at once but around 675 tickets were sold for the bridge on Sunday. At the time of the incident, there were more than 400 people present on the bridge, including children, as per sources.

Republic reports from Gujarat's Morbi bridge

Republic TV arrived at the Morbi tragedy site on Monday morning and noticed various issues with the 'recently renovated' bridge. For the last six to seven months, the bridge was closed for public use as it was undergoing extensive repairs and was reopened just five days ago after the completion of the renovation work.

Morbi civic body chief, Sandeep Singh Zala stated that in March 2022, the bridge was given to Ajanta Oreva Company Ltd for operation and maintenance and but it was reopened without any fitness certificate clearance by the civic body. Republic TV went near the main structure and revealed signs of deterioration and significant rust corrosion in the nearly century-old suspension bridge.

While reporting at the periphery of the now-collapsed bridge, Republic accessed the visuals that revealed a lack of renovation as the snapped suspension cable was not strong enough to hold the bridge. The iron gates of the bridge were just painted as it couldn't hide the rusting on the gates and fences. A heart-wrenching scene was also witnessed as the belongings of people, like-- strewn tickets, some clothes, and water bottles were found lying around the incident, including a child's shoe.

Here are pictures of the Morbi Bridge site after the incident

Morbi Bridge Collapse Horror

Around 177 people have been rescued so far and more than 20 people are under treatment. The bridge was shut for renovation and was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year's day on October 26.

As per eyewitnesses, the bridge was crammed with people including women and children when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. The state government formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy. Indian Army teams deployed in Morbi, Gujarat are carrying out search and rescue operations for survivors of the mishap. All three defence services have deployed their teams for search operations. Three Indian Coast Guard teams consisting of divers, equipment, boats and other material have been deployed on-site at Morbi since last night.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident, "An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP. Everyone worked all through the night. The Navy, NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force), Air Force, and Army arrived at the spot quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night for search and rescue operations," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that cases have been registered against the bridge management team under sections 304, 308, and 114 of IPC. 8 persons related to the Overa Group have been detained by the Gujarat Police.