Student killed, another injured as school gate falls on them in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), May 18 (PTI) A student was killed and another seriously injured here after the gate of their school fell on them on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Banemau Primary School in Kunda area, they said.

The children who had reached the school early were swinging on the gate when it suddenly fell on them, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said.

Vandana, a Class 3 student, and Rishabh were seriously injured in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared the girl dead, he said.

Rishabh has been referred to the medical college hospital in Pratapgarh, Mishra said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR SAB NB DIV DIV

