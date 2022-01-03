Student Killed, Four Hurt As School Bus Collides With Tractor-trailer

A 17-year-old girl student was killed while four others sustained injuries when a school van collided with a tractor-trailer in Bathinda on Monday, said police.

The accident took place when the van from Rajgarh Kubba village was going to Adarsh School, Ram Nagar.

Manjot Kaur died in the accident while three students--Harmandeep Kaur, Prabhjot Kaur and Jashandeep Kaur—and driver Lovepreet Singh were injured.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, said police.

