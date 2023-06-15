'Students Couldn't Breathe, Jumped Off 3rd Floor...': Victim Recalls Horrific Delhi Fire

A massive fire broke out at a coaching center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar at around 12 pm on June 15, following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Mukherjee Nagar, which is a hub for coaching centers, witnessed a disturbing situation when smoke started billowing from one of the coaching centers located near Batra Cinema in Mukherjee Nagar. Dramatic visuals emerged from the coaching center where students, in order to escape, began jumping off the windows of the 1st, 3rd and 4th floors of the coaching center. The students were seen using ropes to climb down from the top floor in order to save themselves; the coaching center which only has one entry and exit point couldn't be used because of fire on the stairs at that point. Students were using ropes and ladder, and they broke window panes in order to escape.

3 things you need to know:

The fire at the coaching center was doused in 20 minutes and no major casualty was reported.

The cause of the fire has been traced to a short circuit in the electric meter on the first floor of the building.

The coaching center has been sealed and the police are investigating if fire clearance was complete for the building.

Injured students narrate their ordeals

One of the students, Vinesh Tyagi said, "I saw students jumping from the 3rd floor and got very scared, we all tried to help them by giving ladder and even ropes from outside so that they could come down without falling. We 5 students from the Bharati coaching center called an ambulance immediately, one girl got burnt on the right side of her face and she was immediately rushed to the hospital, at 12.30 pm. One male student jumped from the 1st floor, we witnessed all this first hand. No casualty was reported but almost 50 students were injured and some have got fractures as well because of jumping."

(Entrance of coaching center on fire; Image: Republic)

According to fire safety official Atul Garg, the fire was doused in a span of 20 minutes and the situation was brought under control. ''More than 100 students were in the coaching center. No major injuries and no casualties from the scene. 11 fire tenders were pressed to service, we evacuated everyone. The initial findings tell us that the cause of the fire is a short circuit from the electricity meter placed on the first floor of the coaching center."

(Smoke emanating from windows of the building; Image: Republic)

Delhi Police official, DCP North West, Jitendra Kumar Meena said, "Students were rescued with the help of local residents. We are investigating whether the building had a fire clearance." For now, the coaching center has been sealed. Several students residing in that area have raised the demand for safety measures for students. The students were seen demanding an investigation into all the nearby coaching centers and were appealing to authorities to have a thorough check of the coaching centers.

One of the injured student, Navneet spoke to Republic and said, "History class was going on and suddenly smoke was seen inside the class, we couldn't breathe and can't see anything. Students started running here and there to get out of the building. In order to escape, with our legs and bags and chairs and tables we started breaking the window panes to get out. We saw a fire in the basement, therefore it was difficult to take the stairs. I took the interconnected stair to another building and came down safely. More than 200 students were in class at that time. We couldn't understand what had happened and in the blink of an eye smoke was everywhere. Students were coughing and we were unable to breathe. The teacher also escaped to save himself and we don't know where he escaped from. I was taken to Nulife Hospital and was treated and I am well now."

Students were taken to several hospitals nearby. In a private hospital, nearby 20 students were taken, five got major injuries like burns and fractures, and the remaining 15 students were discharged. Two of the students admitted to the hospital-- Kajal and Sandeep-- are still in shock. They sustained burns as they tried to take the basement route, Sandeep jumped from the window and injured his leg. The entire coaching center administration rushed to the hospital and restricted students from speaking to the media.

As many as 125 students were present in the building when the fire broke out. Nishant, a 19-year-old student who was on the second floor of the building, recalled that people started screaming after the fire broke out and everyone panicked. ''While some students started exploring options for escape out of the window, some ran toward the stairs but it was engulfed in flames,'' he said.

When some students started climbing out of the window, locals present at the spot laid out mattresses for them to save them from injuries. Dozens of students were rescued with the help of ropes, one eyewitness said. Alok, an IAS aspirant, said that there were about 35 students in one class on the third floor and they started panicking as the flames started spreading throughout the building. The police have said that they will investigate the safety protocols that were breached in the building and punish the guilty.