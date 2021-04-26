Surat Hospital Fire: 16 COVID-19 Critical Patients Rescued After Fire Erupts At ICU Ward

Four people lost their lives after a fire broke out in Ayush Hospital located on the fifth floor of a multi-storey building on Station Road in Surat on Sunday. 16 critical COVID-19 patients were rescued and shifted to safer places. As per sources, the cause of the fire is being determined as a short circuit in the Air Condition. All of them were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital, the four people died during the course of treatment after the rescue operations.

Basant Pareek, In-charge Chief Fire Officer of Surat Municipal Commission (SMC) told PTI that there were sixteen patients in the ICU and the fire department team rescued 11 patients,

"There were sixteen patients in the ICU of the hospital located on the fifth floor of the building where the fire broke out. The fire department team rescued 11 patients, and the remaining five were shifted to safer places by the hospital staff before the fire team arrived," Basant Pareek told PTI.

The fire broke out after a blast in the air conditioner caused either due to the short circuit or overloading, he added.

15 Fire tenders reached the spot

Pareek further informed that out of 11 patients rescued by the fire department personnel, five were taken to the SMIMER, a hospital run by the city civic body, four were taken to Sanjeevani Hospital, and the remaining two to other floors of the Ayush Hospital. The officials were trying to find out the whereabouts of the remaining five patients who were rescued by the hospital staff.

As many as fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the hospital after the fire was reported at around 11.40 pm, and the fire was brought under control within half an hour with the help of two tenders, Pareek told PTI.

Mumbai Hospital Fire

On April 23, a massive fire broke at Mumbai's Vijay Vallabh hospital during the early hours on Friday. The COVID-19 hospital is situated in the Virar West area of Mumbai. The fire was put off within minutes, however, 13 casualties have been reported, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Dilip Shah informed. Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry. Central and State government announced 2 lakh & 5 Lakh, Ex-Gratia to the kins of the victims.

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)