Surat: Major Fire Breaks Out In Packaging Unit In Kadodara’s Vareli; 2 Dead, 125 Rescued

At least two died after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey packaging unit in Gujarat’s Surat on Monday morning. According to officials, 125 others have been rescued alive from the packaging factory in Kadodara’s Vareli as the fire broke out. Firefighters are at the location, and the fire has been controlled. All individuals present in the building have now been rescued from the building. Meanwhile, many have been reported injured from the incident. All persons injured have been rushed to the nearest hospital. Two are in critical condition as they sustained severe injuries after falling off from the burning building.

“Two persons died, 125 people were rescued after a fire broke out at a packaging factory in Vareli, Kadodara in Surat, Gujarat early morning today. The rescue operation has concluded, " Rupal Solanki, DySP, Bardoli Division told ANI.

Emergency services, including fire and rescue units, ambulances, and police, swiftly made their way to the spot to commence rescue operations. According to officials, the fire started on the unit’s first floor and soon spread to other floors. Around 100 workers trapped inside the building were rescued using hydraulic cranes. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. The police is now investigating how the fire broke out of the building. The fire is now under control, and the emergency service operators are currently carrying out debris sorting in the area.

Fire accidents in Mumbai

Earlier this month, a massive fire incident took place in the Kurla area of ​​Mumbai, in which several motorcycles present at the spot were gutted. According to information received from news agency ANI, about 20 motorcycles parked in the residential area in Nehru Nagar of Kurla area caught fire on October 13. Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot extinguished the fire. There were no casualties in the incident. Earlier, a fire had broken out in Mandla junk market in Mankhurd, an eastern suburb of Mumbai. The major fire break engulfed seven to eight shops in the market.

Image: ANI