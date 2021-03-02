Swift Action On 'mosquitoes' but None On Serious Complaints?: Congress Jabs MP CM Shivraj

During a heated debate in the Madhya Pradesh assembly over the horrific Sidhi bus accident, the Opposition targetted the BJP government, alleging that swift action is taken over the issue of 'mosquitoes' in the state but a bus tragedy that killed 54 people 'is taken lightly.'

The remark came after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had visited the Sidhi district after the road mishap, complained of mosquitoes and an overflowing tank at the PWS guest house in the night. Following his complaint, sub-engineer Babulal Gupta was suspended for slackness and the increments of two senior engineers were also stopped as a punitive action.

Former minister and Congress leader PC Sharma said that officers get suspended due to mosquito bites but no action is taken when MLAs and ministers raise complaints about serious issues. Taking a swipe at the CM, Sharma urged the media to locate the mosquitoes and bring them so the party could host a 'public felicitation' for the insects.

BJP slams Congress' mosquito jibe

BJP's Mohan Yadav hit back at the Opposition saying the state government would have accepted any constructive suggestions by Congress, but such 'shallow comments' are unbecoming of opposition.

Congress MLA Kamleshwar Patel had moved an adjournment motion demanding a debate on the deadly Sidhi bus accident in the assembly. After the speaker accepted the adjournment motion, Patel blamed the state government and administration for the tragedy and alleged that guilty officers are yet to be punished.

At least 54 persons died when an overcrowded private bus fell into a canal in Sidhi district last month. Transport commissioner Govind Singh Rajput came under fire from Congress for not rushing to Sidhi after the incident. MP BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said Congress should not do politics on the issue.

