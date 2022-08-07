Tamil Nadu: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Overhead Signboard Falls On Road Leading To Accident

In a tragic incident on August 7, one person died on spot and two others were severely injured in a road accident caused by a signboard falling on the road near Alandur in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Police officials said that the overhead signboard fell on the road at the Guindy Kathipara Bridge near Alandur in the capital of Tamil Nadu, leading to an accident wherein a government bus, a minivan, an auto rickshaw and a bike were involved.

A massive traffic snarl was observed on the Guindy Kathipara Bridge due to the accident. However, traffic police have been deployed in the area to clear the congestion.

Tamil Nadu sees a rise in road mishap deaths

On August 6, a speeding car killed four pedestrians after it rammed into them at Ankinayanpalli in the Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. According to Tamil Nadu Police, the four individuals were labourers and were seen crossing the street after consuming tea at a roadside bakery along the Krishnagiri national highway. The driver reportedly turned himself in.

In a separate incident on Thursday, August 4, five people lost their lives in another accident on the Tirupur-Dharapuram route in Tamil Nadu after their speeding car collided with a private bus.

Earlier on July 24, yet another major incident was reported in Tamil Nadu, where three people were killed, including a three-year-old boy and 13 were left severely injured on the Thoothukudi-Madurai highway, after a speeding car collided with a cargo vehicle carrying pilgrims from close to Pandalgudi. The other two people who died were K. Pavithra, 14, and S. Nathimaran, 3. The third individual's identity was still unknown.

According to the police, Sarath was making his way back home to Kazhuvanpottal in the Ramanathapuram district after praying at the Mariamman Temple in Irukkangudi. Around 4 pm, a car travelling towards Madurai rammed into a cargo truck as it crossed Velayuthapuram Junction, causing it to crash into a gorge alongside the road. Two other passengers passed away after being taken to the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai. The three-year-old child, however, was killed on spot.

(With inputs from ANI)