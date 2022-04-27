TN: 11 Electrocuted During Temple Chariot Procession In Thanjavur; CM Stalin To Pay Visit

In a shocking incident, at least 11 persons were electrocuted in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur during a temple chariot procession. Tragedy struck as a temple car came in contact with a live wire at Kalimedu near Thanjavur during a temple festival. Around 15 more have been hospitalised in critical condition.

At least 11 have been confirmed dead and several others were injured during a temple chariot procession after a temple chariot came in contact with a high tension transmission line. Following this, the police released a statement informing that 11 persons were electrocuted during the procession. The police further informed that there the deceased included children. Furthermore, an FIR has been filed in the matter.

Temple chariot procession tragedy

The tragic incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. The temple car faced some obstacles while negotiating a turn and was being reversed when it came into contact with the overhead line. According to the police and eyewitnesses, the people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact and around 10 people were killed on the spot.

Visuals accessed from the site reveal that the chariot was completely damaged in the impact. Around six people have been critically injured in the accident. The death toll is likely to rise in the coming hours as treatment of the injured are now underway.

Following this, IG Trichy Range Balakrishnan while speaking about the temple chariot tragedy said that an FIR has been filed and a further investigation was underway.

He said, “As of now, it is found that the chariot got electrocuted. During procession, the chariot lost balance causing the incident. The police were on the spot. An FIR has been filed and we will know what exactly happened after a brief enquiry."

Speaking to Republic TV, he added, "Early morning around 3.00 am this tragedy happened. While trying to take a U- turn the chariot lost balance. We are not sure whether the chariot came in contact with wire directly or came into the arc of electricity. Electricity board officials were on the spot. The low tension wire was switched off. We will first find out the exact details."

He further added that a chariot procession is an annual event here.

The IG further confirmed that around 15 people are under treatment for minor and major injuries sustained from the event. Incidentally, the shocking incident comes only a day after a man was electrocuted while walking on the footpath in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The victim who was walking home accidentally came in contact with a cable that was hanging from a tree over the footpath and was electrocuted.

TN CM Stalin to visit site

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Further, he is also set to personally visit Thanjavur to take cognisance of the tragic accident.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD