Tamil Nadu: 3 Men Die Of Electrocution; CM Stalin Announces Solatium

Chennai, Jul 20 (PTI) Three men died of electrocution in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the three deceased persons.

Aged between 40-45, three men died of electrocution when they came into contact with an electric fence put up in a farm area. Reportedly, the fence was erected by a farmer to tackle the menace of wild boars.

An official release said the incident happened in Brahmadesam village limits in Marakkanam taluk of Villupuram district on July 19 night. The victims belonged to Vanniper village in the same district.

Chief Minister Stalin, conveying his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, said he has ordered financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each of the three families, from the CM's Public Relief Fund.

