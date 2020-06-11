Tamil Nadu: 35 Children & 5 Staff Test COVID Positive In Govt Home; SC Takes Cognizance

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, 35 children and five staff members in a government-run home in Tamil Nadu's Royapuram have been tested COVID-19 positive. According to reports, while all the 35 children have been admitted to a government hospital, the remaining 22 out of the total 57 children have been quarantined in another building. The test results of the remaining children are awaited. Further, all the children are ranging from three to 16 years of age.

SC takes suo moto cognizance

While the government-run home was fumigated earlier, the Supreme Court has now taken suo-moto cognizance of the situation and has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government regarding the spread of the coronavirus in shelter homes. The SC has also asked the government to add the steps that are being taken by them to safeguard the children in the report. A bench comprising of Justice L Nageswara Rao, Justice Krishna Murari, and Justice S Ravindra Bhat has sought to know how the children are affected.

The matter has been posted for hearing on Monday. The apex court has also sent a questionnaire to all the states seeking information on a host of issues relating to the protection of children in shelter homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the SC has also listed the hearing of the issue relating to pan-India safety of children at shelter homes on July 6.

COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported an all-time single-day high of 1,927 new coronavirus cases while 19 people died. Currently, there are a total of 36,841 cases of Coronavirus in the state, out of which 17,182 are active cases. While 19,333 people have been reported to be recovered, 326 people have succumbed to the infection. Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami stated that as many as 86 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases have been found to be asymptomatic, and the lockdown and related curbs have helped keep the pandemic under check.

