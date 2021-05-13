Tamil Nadu: 4 Dead, 15 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Factory In Cuddalore

Four people were killed and 15 others were injured in a fire in Tamil Nadu. The fire broke out in a pesticides manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. Following the incident, the injured have been admitted to a government hospital. State Minister CV Ganeshan has assured that strict action will be taken against factories and companies which do not take measures to control accidents.

'Minister promises strict action'

Tamil Nadu: 4 people dead, 15 injured in fire at a pesticides manufacturing factory in Cuddalore; Injured admitted to a govt hospital



"Strict action will be taken against factories and companies which don't take steps to control accidents,"

Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out in a cardboard factory in Ghaziabad industrial area. According to reports, more than 10 fire tenders were present at the spot during the fire-fighting operations. The fire further spread to other factories in the Kavi Nagar area. Similarly, a minor fire broke out in Noida at a cloth manufacturing factory on Wednesday. However, no one was hurt in the incident. The fire was triggered due to a short circuit at the factory located in the industrial Phase 2 area, the officials said.

"Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the site after the Fire Department and local police were alerted about it late afternoon. The fire was controlled in some time," a police official said.

According to the officials, nobody was hurt in the incident and timely evacuations were made from the factory and its adjoining buildings. The amount of damage caused to raw material is yet to be ascertained, they added

