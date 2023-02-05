Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu: 4 Women Die In Stampede In Tirupathur; CM Stalin Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-gratia

In a shocking incident, four women died in a stampede where many people gathered to get tokens for the collection of free 'Veshtis' and sarees.

Thirapathur stampede

Image: 4 women die in Thirapathur stampede (ANI)


In a shocking incident, four women died in a stampede where many people gathered to get tokens for the collection of free 'Veshtis' and sarees being distributed on the occasion of Thaipusam, said Thirupathur police officials.

Ayapan, a social activist from Thirupattur decided to distribute free dhotis and sarees for which about 2,000 people gathered near the Vaniyambadi vegetable market to get the tokens for it. However, during the distribution, a stampede broke out which claimed the lives of four elderly women. While four other women were rushed to the Vaniyambadi government hospital after they complained of suffocation.

The elderly women who died have been identifed as Valliammal (60), Rajathi (62), Nagammal (60) and Mallika (70). The person who was distributing the token ahead of the festival was also held by the police.

The Thirupathur Superintendent of Police said that the matter is currently under investigation and action will be taken as per the law. He also added that no permission was granted to hold the event.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin condoles loss of lives; announces ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Following the unfortunate incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoled the loss of lives and announced to give ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families of the elderly women who lost their lives in the stampede.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have ordered to provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the four elderly women who died in the stampede from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further also instructed the officials to provide financial aid of Rs 50,000 to each of the three injured women receiving treatment. 

First Published:
