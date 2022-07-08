Tamil Nadu: 6 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into parked lorry; PM Modi condoles loss of lives

As many as 6 passengers, including 2 women were killed and 10 others were injured on Friday after a state-run transport corporation bus they travelled rammed into a truck on a highway near here, police said. The Chidambaram-bound bus hit the container truck off Mathuranthakam on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli national highway, a Chengelpet District police officer told PTI adding at least 10 others were injured and were taken to a hospital. A probe is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths. In a tweet, he said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chengalpattu. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon." Governor R N Ravi conveyed his deepest condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Chengalpattu district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chengalpattu. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the accident victims and announced Rs 5 lakh relief each to the bereaved families from the CM's Public Relief Fund.

