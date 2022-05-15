Tamil Nadu: 6 People Trapped Inside Quarry After Stone Fell Inside; Rescue Ops Underway

In a shocking development from Tamil Nadu, a giant stone fell into a private quarry near Ponnakudi in the Nellai district on Sunday, with initial reports stating that 6 workers, who were working there were trapped in the rubble. Immediately after receiving the information about the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot as other workers were involved in rescuing those trapped inside the Ponnakudi quarry. Furthermore, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams will arrive from Arakonam for assisting with the ongoing rescue operation. As per the latest information, at least two people have been rescued from the rubble by the firefighters.

Nellai District Superintendent of Police Saravanan also arrived at the scene and inspected the rescue operations. Afterwards, at least two workers were rescued from the rubble and shifted to the nearby hospital where they will undergo further treatment as the rescue mission is underway to save the remaining trapped workers. However, the situation of the others trapped inside the rubble remains unclear. To accelerate the rescue operations, NDRF teams are also deployed to the spot. The police have also started an investigation into the matter as the rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

NDRF on Tamil Nadu quarry accident

Speaking exclusively to Republic on the Ponnakudi quarry incident, NDRF Assistant Commander Praveen Prakash said, "Two of them (workers) were rescued by the local police. We have sent our team and they are on their way. Our teams have the proper equipment (for rescuing operations) and they are on their way. We have sent 30 people team." He also added that if required, NDRF will deploy more teams.

Similar quarry accidents

Earlier in March, a similar incident transpired in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar district, when five people were trapped inside debris following a landslide in a white stone quarry in Madahalli Village. According to Chamarajangar SP TP Shivakumar, the incident occurred when work was ongoing in the quarry. The injured were admitted to hospitals in Mysuru and Chamarajnagara.

In another similar incident, last year three labourers who were working in a sand quarry in Uttara Pradesh's Pailani were killed after a mound of sand collapsed on them. The deceased were identified as Bantu, Gajraj and Ramsharan according to PTI.

The three labourers were mining sand in the quarry in Pailani when a heavy mound of sand collapsed on them, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said according to PTI. Adding further he said that after receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and pulled out the labourers from the quarry. They were rushed to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared them dead. Angered over the death of labourers, local residents staged a protest and blocked a road in the area, Chauhan said, according to PTI.