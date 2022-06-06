Tamil Nadu: 7 Girls Drown In Check Dam Near Cuddalore, PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Seven girls, including four minors, died on Sunday after drowning in a check dam near Nellikuppam in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. Officials informed that the girls entered the check dam built across the Geddilam river to bathe and drowned due to the undercurrent. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families.

The seven girls, who were local residents visited the dam Sunday afternoon to bathe. However, two girls went to the deeper end and began to drown. Following this, five more girls went to their help and drowned in a similar manner. All seven girls were aged between 10 to 18. The girls couldn’t be saved despite the fire and rescue reaching there quickly.

The deceased were identified as A Monisha (16), M Navaneetha (18), K Priya (18), S Sangavi (16), R Divya Darshini (10), her sister R Priyadarshini (16) and M Kummudha (18). The bodies of the girls were taken to the Cuddalore government hospital. The police launched a detailed probe into the incident.

CM Stalin announces ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for families of the deceased

CM MK Stalin, in an official statement, expressed his condolences over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each of the bereaved families from the CM’s Public Relief Fund. He further called for steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the state. The CM also stated that warning signs be placed near water bodies. He also asked officials to impart first aid training to people living near water bodies.

PM Modi saddened by the drowning incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took cognisance of the incident and took to his official Twitter handle to convey his condolences. “I’m saddened by the drowning of youngsters in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore. In this time of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families: PM” the PMO’s handle tweeted.

TN agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam Sunday had visited the girls at the hospital. He also met with the grieving families and expressed his condolences. TN Governor RN Ravi also expressed grief over the incident and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the Raj Bhavan said on its official Twitter handle.

