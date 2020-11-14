Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 25 Lakh For Deceased Firefighters

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has announced financial aid for the officers who laid down their lives during the fire extinguishing operation in Madurai on Friday night. The chief minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakhs each for the two officers who lost their lives during the operation and assured a government job for one of the family members of the deceased personnel. Police said that the victims died while being rushed to the hospital.

"Rs 25 lakh each will be given to the families of fire officer Sivarajan and Krishnamurthy who died in the accident," said the Chief Minister on Saturday as he lauded the dedication and sacrifice of the deceased firemen.

Three Lakh for injured

Officers K Sivarajan and P Krishnamurthy lost their lives whereas R Kalyanakumar and Chinnakaruppu were injured during the operation. For the injured personnel, the chief minister announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each while adding that the government will bear their medical expenses. He prayed for their early recovery and said that he has directed the district administration to ensure high medical attention to them.

The police suspected an electrical short circuit to be the reason for the fire in the old building which suddenly collapsed when Fire Fighting personnel were trying to extinguish the flames. A Textile store was said to be functioning in the building and the fire broke out at about 2.30 am on the first floor of the building according to reports. The firefighters reached around 3 pm and while the operation was underway, a part of the building collapsed with the two officers under the debris. They were then rescued and taken to hospital but the doctors declared them brought dead.

