Tamil Nadu CM Transfers Hooch Tragedy Cases To CB-CID, Suspends Villupuram SP

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Monday announced that investigation of the cases related to the hooch tragedies of Tamil Nadu that has claimed lives of 14 people, will be investigated by the CB-CID (Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department). The Chief Minister assured that stringent action will be taken against the culprits found involved in both the incidents. He even suspended the Villupuram Superintendent of Police (SP) and ordered transfer of the Chengalpattu SP as well.

CM Stalin on Monday visited the Government Medical College Hospital at Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram and met those undergoing treatment after falling sick following spurious liquor consumption. He met the doctors at the hospital as well and instructed them to provide adequate treatment to all those who were suffering from the consumption of adulterated liquor.

Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs announced

The CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those who are currently under treatment in the hospitals. Later, while talking to the media in Villupuram, the Chief Minister said, "The cases related to the hooch tragedy will be transferred to CB-CID for further investigation. Preliminary investigation of the matter reveals that Methanol was used to produce spurious liquor." He asserted that strong action will be ensured against those found involved in both the incidents.

According to the reports, as many as 14 people died in two separate incidents of hooch tragedies in the state of Tamil Nadu over the weekend, including nine people in Villupuram district and five in Chengalpattu district. The state police have arrested two people in connection with the incident so far.

CM Stalin noted, “Several people who consumed spurious liquor at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet near Marakkanam in Villupuram district fell sick. As soon as the incident came to the government’s notice, it took measures to send them to the government hospital in Mundiyampakkam, JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) and PIMS (Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences) and provide them with the requisite treatment."

"Till now, nine people have died in Villupuram after failing to respond to the treatment, and 40 others are currently undergoing treatment at Mundiyampakkam, 3 at the JIPMER and one at the PIMS. I have asked the doctors to provide them with the best treatment possible,” he stated, adding that a similar tragedy had occurred at the Perukaranai village in the Chengalpattu district, where five people have reportedly died, and 7 others are undergoing treatment in hospital.

The CM also urged, "I request the public not to approach the evil of counterfeiting. The government will act with an iron hand to eliminate counterfeit liquor!"

Further inquiry into the matter is being conducted.