Tamil Nadu: Fire Accident At Firecracker Shop In Dindigul Kills One; Probe Underway

On June 22 just outside the office of the Dindigul Collector, a firecracker shop in Arunachalam Nagar in Dindigul in the state of Tamil Nadu, caught fire and at least one person lost their life in the raging fire.

As per reports, the fire broke out in the afternoon and the fire started to intensify after the fircrackers kept in the shop started bursting one after another. The police were informed and the Superintendent of Dindigul police reached the spot.

V Bhaskaran, the Superintendent of Dindigul Police described the incident and said, "Fire broke out at a firecracker shop opposite the Dindigul Collector's Office. One person was killed in the incident."

"We will register a case and investigate the matter," he added.

Similar fire incidents in Tamil Nadu

In a tragic accident last month in May 2022, a worker from the Kathalampatti village of Sattur town in Tamil Nadu had succumbed to injuries after massive fire broke out following a blast at the cracker factory on 4th May.

The Fire and Rescue officials reached the spot soon after the incident. They said that the entire room had been destroyed in the blast. The blast occurred due to some negligence in the chemical compound mixture room of the factory in the Kathalampatti village of Sattur in Tamil Nadu. The Fire and Rescue officials recovered the body of a 26-year-old worker from the blast site. He was identified as Solaivignesh, a resident of the Kathalampatti village.

Another such incident of an explosion in Virudhunagar Fireworks Factory on 12 Feb 2021 had killed at least 11 workers while at least 36 were severely injured.

