Tamil Nadu: Five Dead, Houses Damaged Due To Rains; IMD Predicts Severe Rainfall Tomorrow

In Tamil Nadu, at least five people have died, with 538 huts and four houses being entirely destroyed due to heavy rains. In the previous 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has received an average of 16.84 mm of rain. According to KKSSR Ramachandran, the state's revenue and disaster management minister, Chengalpet garnered the most rainfall. The state received less rain on Tuesday, the minister said the Chennai Corporation is draining water out of low-lying regions.

"More damage is expected if rain intensifies," the Minister said. Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Tamil Nadu Fire, and others are helping with the rescue effort, he said. More nodal officials have been assigned to Chennai for review and rescue operations, he added.

Meanwhile, the Northeast monsoon continues to affect Tamil Nadu, resulting in severe rain in Madurai. Between November 10 and 13, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts another round of severe rains to reach the Chennai coast. Chennai experienced the highest rainfall in six years with the arrival of the northeastern monsoon, bringing back memories of the 2015 floods. It caused flooding in the city's central and northern areas.

Tamil Nadu rains

Dr S Balachandran, DDGM-IMD, on current weather conditions in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 9 November, told news agency ANI, "Heavy rain is forecast in certain areas today; heavy to very severe rain is likely tomorrow, and extremely heavy rain is expected the day following. From November 9 to 11." He added that the fishermen are warned not to travel to the coasts of south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu coast, and nearby Sri Lanka.

He noted, "For today, red alerts issued are for Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal; For tomorrow, Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal; For 11th, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Tiruvannamalai."

Tamil Nadu CM inspects rain-affected areas

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin went across the city, Chennai, on Monday, handing out relief supplies to flood victims. Stalin examined waterways, including the Buckingham Canal in North Chennai, and handed out relief supplies to the Kalyanapuram people. At Kalyanapuram, the Chief Minister inspected a medical camp for people. On Monday, 8,000 people attended medical camps across the city. The Chief Minister also paid a visit to the flooded areas near Bharath Theatre in Royapuram's constituency, where he handed relief supplies and food packages. On Monday, a total of 3.36 lakh food packs were delivered.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI