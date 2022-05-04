Tamil Nadu: One Person Killed In Explosion At Cracker Factory In Sattur's Kathalampatti

In a tragic accident, a worker from the Kathalampatti village of Sattur town in Tamil Nadu succumbed to injuries after a massive fire broke out following a blast at the cracker factory on Wednesday morning.

The Fire and Rescue officials reached the spot soon after the incident. They said that the entire room has been destroyed in the blast. The blast occurred due to some negligence in the chemical compound mixture room of the factory in the Kathalampatti village of Sattur in Tamil Nadu. The chemical compound mixture room in the cracker factory in Kathalampatti village is run by an individual named Periyakarupan from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

The Fire and Rescue officials recovered the body of a 26-year-old worker from the blast site. He was identified as Solaivignesh, a resident of the Kathalampatti village. Soon after the blast, the Ammapatti Police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

The cracker factory in Kathalampatti village of Sattur town of Tamil Nadu has 15 separate rooms where crackers were produced.

Fire breaks out at hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai

The tragic incident comes days after a fire broke out at the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on April 27th. According to the preliminary sources, the fire broke out in a storage room at the Tower 2 of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, due to a short circuit.

As the fire broke out in one of the towers of the government hospital, it caused panic among the patients and their family members. The first phase of the investigation revealed that the fire was caused by some items stored in one of the warehouses in one of the two tower blocks. Immediately after getting news of the fire in the government hospital, three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse off the fire. Police officials also reached the spot for further investigation.

Following the incident, PM Modi had instructed states to conduct fire-safety audits for hospitals.

Notably, earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "We are witnessing increasing incidents of fire in various places of the nation in the past few months."