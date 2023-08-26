Tamil Nadu Train Fire: CM MK Stalin Announces ₹3 Lakh Ex-gratia To Kin Of Deceased

After three coaches of Punalur Express caught fire at Madurai Railway station on Saturday, August 26), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took cognisance of the matter and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Madurai Railway junction where nine precious lives were lost in a train fire accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the deceased. To support the affected families, an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh will be provided,” posted Stalin on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that he has instructed the Madurai district collector Sangeetha and P Moorthy, Tamil Nadu Minister of Commercial Taxes, and the registration department to make sure that the injured receive the best care possible at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. According to CM Stalin, "Every effort will be made to deliver the mortal remains of the deceased to their hometowns."

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

10 dead as fire from gas stove guts railway coach

Ten passengers were killed after three coaches of Punalur Express caught fire on Saturday, August 26, early in the morning at Madurai Railway station. The burnt coaches were later detached from the train and kept at Madurai Stabing Line.

According to the Southern Railways, a gas cylinder was "illegally" taken inside the coach led to the blaze.

The Southern Railways stated that the accident occurred in a private party coach that was attached at Nagercoil Junction on Friday (August 25) to train no. 16730 Punalur to Madurai Express, which arrived in Madurai at 3:47am.

"Based on initial investigation conducted by the police, it has been revealed that the passengers in the private party coach had apparently illegally smuggled gas cylinders, which caused the fire," a local source said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also expressed their anguish over the incident and condoled the deaths.

Notably, Southern Railway has also announced two help line numbers for information related to the fire incident and casualties-- 9360552608, 8015681915.

Any individual is not allowed to carry any inflammable material like a gas cylinder in the coach. The coach is to be used only for transportation purposes, said the release by Southern Railways.