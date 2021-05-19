Tauktae: Navy Rescues 184 People From Sinking Barge P305; Search On For Missing Crew

Severe cyclonic storm Tauktae that made landfall on the Gujarat coast on Tuesday, left a trail of disaster across 12 districts, killing as many as 45 people in the state. The devastating impact of the cyclone was also witnessed in Goa and Mumbai, where hundreds of trees and electric poles were uprooted, many houses were damaged and lives were lost.

The cyclonic storm also led to the capsizing of two barges that were deployed near the Mumbai coast, forcing the crew members to jump into choppy waters and spend 72 hours in the sea before they were rescued by the Indian Navy. While the crew members of the cargo barge GAL Constructor were all rescued by the Navy on Tuesday, some of the crew members aboard barge P305 remain missing. The Navy has rescued 184 people from the barge so far, and the search is underway to recover others missing in the sea.

Western Naval Commander M Jha on Wednesday detailed the rescue operations being undertaken by the Navy to trace the remaining crew members who went missing after diving into the sea on May 17.

“Several Indian Naval ships had been importing medical oxygen from various countries under Samudra Setu 2, to meet the growing demand amid the second COVID-19 wave. Amidst this, we kept some ships ready for rescue operations anticipating any kind of emergency due to Cyclone Tauktae. As soon as we learnt about the sinking of a barge near the Mumbai coast, we quickly mobilised two of our ships – INS Kochi and INS Kolkata to rescue the people. As of now, we have rescued 184 people, but some people are still missing and the search operations are on to trace them. Apart from the two ships, many of our vessels and aircraft have been deployed to assist the rescue operations in the affected areas,” Commander Jha told Republic TV.

‘One of most challenging operations’

Several crew members of cargo barge P-305 which was deployed to service ONGC’s offshore operations closer to Mumbai went missing on Monday after they had to jump into choppy waters.

Avinash Aadke, who was rescued from Gal Constructor, said the vessel was "out of control" for three days and help was being sought from the Coast Guard. But as the barge was anchored close to Alibag, the help was first redirected to other vessels. "As our barge got damaged, the Navy set aside everything else and came to our rescue," he said, speaking from a naval facility after landing in Mumbai.

Narwad, a native of Haryana, said P-305 de-anchored in the wee hours of Monday morning and started drifting. It hit some object, resulting in a hole. About 3 PM on Monday, the safety officer asked all the crew to put on life jackets as the water was gushing in. As the vessel sank, they had no option but to jump. "I was in the water throughout the night," said an injured Narwad. "The Navy saved us in the morning. I do not know how they located us," he said.

Vice Admiral Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar said the barge sank at 7 pm on Monday in a very choppy sea. The subsequent search and rescue were one of the most challenging operations undertaken by the Navy in four decades, he said. "The main challenge is the weather itself. This is an extremely severe cyclonic storm with winds of 80-90 knots, wave heights of 6-8 metres, continuous rains, heavy clouding and almost zero visibility," Admiral Pawar said.

(With inputs from agency)