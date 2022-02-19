Teacher Killed, Three Injured In Haryana Amusement Park Accident

A 21-year-old teacher was killed while three others, including two students, were injured in an accident during a Ferris wheel ride at an amusement park in Ambala on Saturday, police said.

A case of negligence has been registered against the owner of the amusement park, they said.

Of the three injured, one was a teacher and the remaining two were girl students. They were rushed to MM Medical Hospital at Mullana.

The amusement park, located in Manka–Manki village, around 20 km from Ambala Cantonment, operates several swings and rides. Generally, students and their teachers from nearby schools visit the amusement park for picnics, especially on weekends.

According to the police, around 20 students of a private school from Barara, had come to the amusement park with some women teachers on Saturday morning. They were seated in different boxes of the wheel, but as soon as their ride was set into motion, the door of one of the boxes collapsed and the occupants fell down.

It could not be ascertained whether the victims had fastened their seat belts appropriately.

People present at the amusement park carried out the rescue operation, and the facility was shut down by the police soon after.

