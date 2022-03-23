Telangana: 11 Dead In Massive Fire At Scrap Shop In Secunderabad; Probe Underway

In a breaking development in Telangana, 11 people have reportedly died following a massive fire accident in a scrap shop in Secunderabad city of Hyderabad district. In the mishap, a person is said to have survived the incident while Disaster Response Fire (DRF) teams reached the spot to douse the fire shortly after being informed.

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, a fleet of fire brigades are parked at the spot while servicemen are seen extinguishing a raging fire in the complex.

The fire control room received a call around 3 a.m. and the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours, PTI quoted local police as saying.

11 migrant workers dead in massive fire in a scrap godown in Telangana's Secunderabad

Further, the police have said that the massive fire in the scrap godown was reported during the late hours of Tuesday and 12 people were inside the complex, out of which bodies of 11 labourers have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Also, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but the authorities predict that short circuit could be a reason, although an investigation is underway.

Reports suggest that the deceased migrant workers and labourers hailed from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The charred bodies of the lot were located on the first floor of the building at Bhoiguda in the city, PTI quoted police and fire officials as saying. The 11 people who were killed were charred beyond recognition, a police official told PTI.

Cause of fire unknown, presumed to be short circuit: Police

The 11 people, who were sleeping on the first floor of the building, could not save themselves as there was only one internal spiral staircase in it, they further said.

"11 people died after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. Out of 12 people, one person survived the incident. DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. We are investigating the matter," Mohan Rao, Gandhi Nagar SHO told ANI.

The officer said that the press briefing is based on preliminary investigation and authorities will give details after probing further into the mishap.