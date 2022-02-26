Telangana: Chopper On Training Sortie Crashes In Nalgonda District; Trainee Pilot Killed

In a tragic update, a lady trainee pilot lost her life after a plane crashed in the Nalgonda district of Telangana. According to Nalgonda SP, the trainee pilot in the aircraft died on the spot. The plan was from a private Aviation Academy that came from the Andhra Pradesh side.

Locals along with the rescue operation team were also seen around the accident site:

Earlier, in 2019, two pilots had lost their lives in a plane crash in Telangana's Vikarabad district. The victims were identified as Prakash Vishal and Amanpreet Kaur. The plane crash-landed near Bantawaram village- 100 km away from Hyderabad. Sources add that the accident occurred after the trainee pilot lost control of the private plane he was flying due to high-speed winds.

Image: Republic World