Telangana: Family Of 4 Including 2 Kids Die Of Electrocution In Kamareddy; Case Registered

In a shocking incident, a family of four-- a couple and their two children died of electrocution at their house in Telangana’s Kamareddy on Tuesday. As per the sources, the deceased has been identified as Ahmed (38), his wife Praveen (35), and two daughters who were six and four years old, informed Kamareddy District Superintendent Of Police B Srinivas Reddy.

Electrocution In Telangana

The incident took place at around 1 PM on Tuesday when Praveen was drying clothes on an iron wire that was on the wall of their house. The iron wire came in contact with an open electric fuse box and she got electrocuted, In a bid to save his wife Ahmed tried to rescue her when he was also electrocuted and their children who went towards their parents also came into contact. All the family members died due to electrocution. A case has been registered under suspicious death and an investigation is underway.

After the incident, the neighbours disconnected the electricity supply and shifted all the family members to the hospital. The relatives of the victims gathered at the hospital and cried inconsolably. The bodies were later shifted to the government hospital. The incident comes at a time when Telangana is experiencing heavy rains since last week.

