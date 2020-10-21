Telangana Floods: Centre To Send Five-member Inter-ministerial Team To Visit State

As the Telangana floods continue to wreak havoc in the state destroying lives and properties, the Union Home Ministry announced that a five-member inter-ministerial team led by Joint Secretary Praveen Vasishta will visit the flood-hit regions for an on-the-spot assessment of damages.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy announced that the inter-ministerial team would be in the state for 3 days and would carry out a detailed investigation of the rain-ravaged regions in the state.

Apart from this, the Centre has also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh would be given to the kin of victims who lost their lives due to rain and flood-related incidents in the state. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to those who suffered permanent disability and Rs 12,700 will be given to those who have been injured in rain-related incidents. The families that have lost their household things would also be compensated for R 3,800.

During the press brief, MoS G Kishan Reddy also announced that the Centre would assess crop damages in Telangana, and would later reimburse the costs to the state government's State Disaster Relief Fund.

Telangana Floods

Telangana is grappling with the incessant rainfall and deluge which has affected life and property in its capital city Hyderabad, killing at least 70 people. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced an immediate relief compensation of Rs 10,000 to each poor household from the low lying areas adding that the government would start disbursing the compensation from Tuesday itself. The CM also announced that all the houses which were completely destroyed in the rains and floods would be given an assistance of Rs One Lakh each and partially damaged would be given Rs 50,000 each.

According to the official statement, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal district collectors under the Hyderabad jurisdiction have been instructed to send teams to commence the distribution of the relief funds to the poor from Tuesday morning onwards. Telangana CM has also asked the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, set up 200-250 teams to monitor the financial assistance distribution. K Chandrashekhar Rao urged all ministers, ruling TRS leaders, MLAs, corporators as well as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to actively participate in the distribution process while adding that helping the poor should be treated as the responsibility of the officials.

(With Agency Inputs)