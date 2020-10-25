Telangana Floods: Five Die After Roof Collapses, One Injured Amid Heavy Rains

Monsoon continues to wreak havoc in Telangana as five members of a family died on the spot and one person was injured when the roof of their house collapsed on Sunday. Shakir Hussain, additional superintendent of police, Nagarkurool apprised about the incident and stated that the rain-soaked mud roof of the house had collapsed at around 1 am, that resulted in the instantaneous death of three women and two girls in Nagarkurool district's Buddaram village.

"Nine members of the family had gathered to observe the first death anniversary of the head of the family on Saturday. While eight of them were sleeping in one room, another slept outside the house. Five women died on the spot," Hussain said.

As per reports, the family of four sons were observing the first death anniversary of their father along with their wives and children. Hussain further said that the injured is being treated and the bodies were shifted to a government hospital for autopsy. Several instances of building collapse have been reported over the past month with Telangana facing heavy rain.

This development comes two days after a five-member inter-ministerial team of the central government visited Telangana for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages caused by the recent heavy rains and floods. The central team visited various flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, while the residents shared their concerns related to damage of property and their belongings.

Monsoon fury in Telangana

The officials of irrigation, municipal administration, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), energy and other departments interacted with the Central team and gave an overview of the loss incurred. The losses to crops and roads were estimated at Rs 8,633 crore and Rs 222 crore respectively. The GHMC suffered damage worth around Rs 567 crores, the officials said.

The Telangana government has released Rs 550 crore for immediate flood relief and food packets were supplied to more than two lakh people. The flood situation the state affected life and property in the capital city Hyderabad, killing at least 70 people. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced an immediate relief compensation of Rs 10,000 to each poor household from the low lying areas adding that the government would start disbursing the compensation from Tuesday itself.

