Telangana Governor visits flood affected areas, interacts with local residents

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday visited flood-hit areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of the state and interacted with the affected residents at relief camps.

The Governor distributed hygiene kits, medicines and other relief materials to those people in the relief camps.

She visited the shelter camps at Ashwapuram mandal in the district and interacted with the flood-affected people, a release from Raj Bhavan said.

Soundararajan listened to the grievances of the displaced people at the shelter camps.

"(In) some areas people are little agitated because they wanted double-bedroom houses... and expressed their feelings," the Governor told reporters.

Moved by their plight, the Governor assured them that she would take up their grievances to the notice of the authorities concerned.

Braving the intermittent rains, slush and inundation conditions, Soundararajan visited the damaged houses and inundated paddy fields.

The Governor also distributed health kits, medicines, and tarpaulins to the flood affected victims mobilised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and the Lions Club.

Hundreds of the displaced people camped at the shelter camps submitted representations to the Governor.

Soundararajan personally served food to those people at the camp, the release said.

The Governor also interacted with the officials to know about the damage to the paddy fields and loss of property and livestock, and the number of people displaced or evacuated due to the inundation. She also enquired about the potential flood situation and the spate of river Godavari, it said.

Relief teams from the IRCS and the medical teams from the ESIC Medical College accompanied the Governor to extend relief measures and to offer medical services to the people at the shelter camps and other inundated areas.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the Governor said she visited flood affected Pamulapalli and Battilagumpu villages and interacted with the local residents and assured necessary support in consultation with district administration.

She also thanked ESIC doctors for organising health camp at flood relief centre in Ashwapuram village.

Heavy rains (recently) and inflows led to massive rise in water-level in Godavari river (though it started declining on Saturday) at Bhadrachalam town in Telangana. Such massive water level and flooding was witnessed in 1986, some residents recalled.

The state government has shifted several thousand people to relief camps in view of the flood in the district.