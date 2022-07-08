Telangana: Locals Rescue 30 Kids From School Bus Stuck At Underpass Filled With Rainwater

As rain continues to lash down in many parts of the country, a private school bus got stuck at an underpass after the entire road was filled with rainwater in Mahabubnagar of Telangana on Friday.

Reportedly, a private bus carrying about 30 students got stuck at an underpass as the road was filled with rainwater in the area.

However, with the help of locals and police officials, all the children were safely moved out of the school bus.

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has stated that Telangana is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

The Scientist of Meteorological Centre Hyderabad, Sravani said, "On Wednesday, Telangana has received good rainfall, while Nagarkunool received rainfall of 16 centimetres, some of the districts have received nine cms of rainfall. The temperature in the state also went from 30 to 32 degrees Celcius in the past 24 hours."

The India Meteorological Department also reported that a cyclonic circulation is stationed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas. Till Sunday, July 10, Telangana is expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. In addition, the state will experience gusty winds and isolated heavy showers are also anticipated on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9.