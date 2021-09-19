Telangana: Man Burnt To Death After Car Catches Fire Due To Short Circuit

A man in Telangana was burnt to death after his vehicle caught fire at the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad's Shamshabad area, the police said in a statement. Prakash Reddy, DCP of Shamshabad, released a statement saying that the incident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) towards Vijayawada highway. The DCP said, "The incident occurred due to a short circuit which resulting in the fire. The driver trapped in the car was charred to death. On information, we reached the spot and called in a fire tender which doused the flames."

A doctor from the ORR Trauma Centre said that they were too late to reach the spot as the damage had already been done. He said, "We received the information about the car that caught fire on ORR and reached the spot and also informed the fire department. By the time we reached, the car was half burnt." The police further said that they have separated the body from the vehicle and are currently investigating deeply into the situation.

An elderly man, granddaughter killed in an accident

In another haunting incident, an elderly man and his four-year-old granddaughter along with his daughter-in-law were travelling in a motorbike when they were hit by a TSRTC bus at Wankidi village in Neradigonda Mandal on Saturday. Sub-Inspector of the Neradigonda area, Bharat Suman said that the elderly man died on the spot, while the granddaughter succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. The daughter-in-law is severely injured and is still under observation at the hospital. The deceased were identified as Sable Bacchan Singh (50), who is a farmer from Gopalpet Thanda in the Nirmal district and his granddaughter Sable Rithiki. His daughter-in-law was identified as Sable Chandrakla.

Bacchan Singh’s motorbike crashed into the bus at a curve on the Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway at Wankidi and resulted in his instantaneous death. The bus was en route to Adilabad from Nirmal, while the farmer’s family were also heading towards Nirmal before the accident occurred. Echoda Inspector, Y Ramesh Babu, reached the spot immediately and assisted in shifting the patients to a hospital.

(with ANI inputs)

Image: ANI