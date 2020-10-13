Shocking Fatal Accident In Telangana Caught On CCTV; Car Speeds Into Stalled Traffic

One person was killed while another sustained an injury in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district after a speeding car rammed into the two-wheeler they were riding, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 11 am when the men were on their way to a temple in Nalgonda on a two-wheeler from Choutuppal area, and a speeding car hit them from behind. The men crashed on the road and their bike caught fire immediately. One of the riders succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while another is undergoing treatment, Venkanna, SHO, Choutuppal Police Station said.

The accident was caught on a CCTV camera. The accused has been taken into custody and a case has been filed, the SHO said, adding that an investigation is on. The visuals showed a horrific scene as the black car seemed to speed up at a time when there was plainly no space.

Road accident leaves 3 dead in Delhi

A similar accident took place on Sunday when three persons were killed and one was left injured as their car rammed into a tractor on Shadipur flyover in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, police said.

The accident took place after the car hit the tractor from the rear near the Kirti Nagar metro station around 1.30 am, they said. Some passers-by pulled out the victims, who were childhood friends, from the mangled car and sent them to Acharaya Shree Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, a senior police officer said.

All residents of Pandav Nagar were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital. Police said an FIR has been registered and the bodies have been shifted to the DDU Hospital for autopsy and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agency)