Telangana: Reckless Drunk Driving Of Audi Car Kills Auto-rickshaw Passenger In Cyberabad

In a shocking hit and run case, an Audi car recklessly speeds off after hitting an auto-rickshaw, killing the passenger and severely injuring the rickshaw driver. Upon accessing the video released by the Cyberabad Traffic Police Twitter handle, Republic Media Network learnt that the Audi was racing along the rain-drenched road under the influence of alcohol, when it hit the auto from behind, sending it into an uncontrollable spin before crashing into the roadside. In the video, it is visible that after hitting the auto-rickshaw, the audio car did not stop and ran away from the accident spot at high speed with its number plate.

Reckless speed and drunk driving of an Audi car kills a passenger (an employee of Prism Pub !! ) in the auto yesterday early morning near Inorbit Mall.



A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associates.#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/vhJfsiL9cS — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) June 29, 2021

Tweeting the video as part of an ongoing series on road safety using real-life incidents to create awareness, the Cyberabad Traffic Police said it was ‘reckless speed and drunk driving’ of the Audi car driver that killed a passenger, an employee of Prism Pub, in the auto early morning on Sunday near Inorbit Mall.

This accident took place at around 5:00 am on Sunday near Inorbit mall. In this shocking accident the, auto-rickshaw passenger, who was an employee of Prism Pub had died on the spot. While the auto driver was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, who is currently undergoing treatment.

Audi Car Kills Passenger, Police nabs Audi driver & 2 others

Giving out further details of the Audi accident, Madhapur Police officials said that the Audi driver was under the influence of alcohol and was driving at a very high speed while returning from a party. The official said that the police has now arrested 3 people in connection to Audi car accident. The people, who have been arrested in the Audi accident case are the driver and the 2 co-passenger, out of which one is the father of the driver.

Stating that the auto driver was hit badly in the Audi car accident, the police official said, "A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associates under Sec 304 (Part II), 201, 506 of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act Sec 184 and 185."

Hyderabad: Motorcyclist dies in a road accident at Tank Bund

On Sunday, in another road accident, a motorcyclist died at Hyderabad's Tank Bund road. The deceased, identified as Srikanth, was travelling on his motorcycle when he rammed into a concrete ready mix container at Tank Bund stretch and fell on the road, said the local police.

Police further informed that the motorcyclist had sustained injuries after the accident and was immediately rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, where the doctors pronounced him dead. A case was registered by the Gandhinagar police and the body shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

(Image: Twitter- @CYBTRAFFIC, PTI-Representative)