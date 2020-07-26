Telangana: Woman Dies After Auto Gets Washed Away In Overflowing Stream

A woman lost her life on Saturday after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in, got swept away in an overflowing water stream following heavy rains in Telangana's Nalgonda district. The police have identified the deceased woman as Ramulamma.

T Anand Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Devarakonda, told ANI over the phone, "An auto got caught up in an overflowing water stream. A woman who was travelling in that auto died on the spot."

The stream overflowed after continuous downpour for two days in the district that affected the transportation between the villages as the Musi river in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district is flooded. The water flow is high near Nalgonda district, Devarakonda constituency, Chintapalli Mandal and Kistarampally village.

READ | Two child marriages averted in Telangana: police

READ | Eight deaths, 1,640 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Woman goes missing as car gets washed away

In another incident reported on the same day, a 36-year-old woman went missing after a car she was travelling in, got washed away in an overflowing water stream near Kalugotla village in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district, the police informed. Two other persons who were travelling in the same car were rescued and ten deep divers were deployed to trace the missing woman.

"A car going to Hyderabad was passing near Kalugotla village in Jogulamba Gadwal district when it got swept away in an overflowing water stream. The driver could not assess the current of the stream and continued to cross it, leading to this incident," Alampur Sub Inspector (SI) Madhusudan Reddy told ANI.

The police rescued two persons who were travelling in the same vehicle but one woman named Sindhu Reddy is missing. Ten deep divers were deployed by police, but they could not trace the woman. The rescue operation will continue on Sunday, Reddy said.

READ | COVID-19 entered community in Telangana: Health official

READ | COVID-19 cases go past 50,000-mark in Telangana

(With inputs from ANI)