Thane: Motorcycles Collide, Senior Citizen, Son Dead

A senior citizen and his 35-year-old son were killed in a road accident in Shahapur in Thane district on Monday afternoon, police said.

Ganpat Nikame (65) and his son Niteen were traveling on a motorcycle when another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction rammed into them on Shenve-Shahapur road, an official said.

Yatin Pansare, the man who was riding the other motorcycle, also suffered serious injuries and has been hospitalised, he added.

