Thanjavur Chariot Accident: TN Assembly Passes 'Attention Resolution'; TNEB To Take Action

Following the tragedic Thanjavur chariot accident, the Tamil Nadu Assembly which resumed its session on Wednesday passed an 'attention resolution' in the House. The resolution was passed on the behalf of all the parties in the Assembly. Informing about the same, Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran in the morning said that the resolution will be passed and the Thanjavur chariot festival accident will be brought to attention.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the same, the Thiruvaiyaru MLA said, "The incident took place unexpectedly. The people were celebrating the festival when suddenly the incident took place. All of the victims who got electrocuted in the incident were farmers and poor people."

Further speaking on the administration's future course of plans to avoid such happenings, he said that a team of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board will be reaching the site and reviewing it for future plans.

Tamil Nadu Assembly observes 2-minute silence on the loss of 11 lives in Thanjavur electrocution incident.



Meanwhile, the Assembly on Wednesday also observed a 2-minute silence over the loss of lives in the accident following which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, while speaking in the Assembly, expressed his condolences stating that the tragedy is heartbreaking.

He also informed that the chariot got into an accident when the sandhya celebrations were taking place on the Budalur road. Also adding that he will be meeting the injured people and the families of the deceased, CM Stalin said that he has also directed Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to reach the spot.

The tragic incident took place on Wednesday morning after a temple car collided with a live electricity wire in the Thanjavur district. It was during the celebrations of the 94th anniversary of the Appar Gurupuja when the people gathered. Following this, when the chariot, during the procession, came in contact with a live wire, 11 people including children got electrocuted while many others got injured.

Concerning the same, Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is scheduled to visit Thanjavur today, has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased people, while Rs 50,000 each has been announced for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the incident and further conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. PM Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of the deceased.

