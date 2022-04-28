Thanjavur Chariot Tragedy Not 1st; TN Witnessed 10 Temple-related Mishaps In Last 5 Months

In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, 11 persons were electrocuted on Wednesday when a temple chariot stumbled and touched the electricity line wire. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday met families of the deceased of the Thanjavur chariot tragedy and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Notably, this was not the only temple accident in the state. Reportedly, there happened to have been 9 other temple related mishaps in the last 5 months in Tamil Nadu.

Temple related mishaps in TN in last 5 months

1. Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai

When the Artha Mandapa door of the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai was opened on the evening of December 1, the mat placed on the floor was smouldering hot and caught on fire. The fire was quickly put out, and regular pujas were held. According to preliminary investigations, embers falling out from a string lamp in the hall may have been torched the mat.

2. Temple Chariot festival at Elavanasur fort in Kallakurichi district

The chariot slipped and collapsed on the roadway during the temple chariot festival celebrated at Elavanasur fort in Kallakurichi district on March 7 this year due to heavy rain. The priest in the chariot was injured as a result of this.

3. Temple Chariot festival in Krishnagiri district

On March 10, a 120-foot-high chariot toppled at Uskur, Krishnagiri district, near Hosur. A large mishap was avoided and fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

4. Mahaliamman temple chariot crash

The chariot car of the temple Mahaliamman suddenly overturned on the road near Kottur market on March 12. It crashed into the roadside canal at Kotturpalaniyoor next to Pollachi in the Coimbatore district of Kerala. No one was injured

5. Thiruparankundram temple chariot

On March 22, another chariot crash happened. This time it took place during the chariot festival at Thiruparankundram temple in the Madurai district. The chariot collided with a power pole, however, no casualties were reported.

6. Periya Mariamman Temple Festival, Erode

A ceremony to pour holy water and adore the Goddess was held as part of the Greater Mariamman Temple Festival in Erode on March 22. A lorry transporting textiles lost control around 10 p.m. and slammed into a pavilion set up in front of stores near the shrine. Reportedly, no one was injured.

7. Madurai Chithrai Festival

During the Vaigai River Uprising, the primary event of the Madurai Chithrai Festival, two devotees, including a woman, were killed in a stampede on April 16. More than ten people were hurt.

8. Kuttandavar Temple, Kallakurichi district

During the Kuttandavar Temple election in Koovagam, Kallakurichi district, a huge number of people climbed onto the balcony of a nearby house to see the celebration on April 20. When the chariot approached the house, the house's balcony fell and crashed. More than ten people were injured in the mishap.

9. Mahamariamman Temple, Namakkal district

Another mishap occurred during the celebration of Mahamariamman Temple which is located in Namakkal District's EP Colony on Paramathi Road. On April 26, the urns on the top of the chariot slammed onto the electric wire during the celebration. As a result, the chariot caught fire. When electricity came on a cable that had been disconnected, devotees were stunned. Knowing this, the employees of the power plant tried to fix it. An employee named Kumaresan was injured when he was thrown by an electric shock.

Thanjavur chariot tragedy

The accident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. The temple chariot faced some obstacles while negotiating a turn and was being reversed, which is when it came into contact with the overhead line. According to the police and eyewitnesses, the people standing on the chariot were thrown in the air due to the impact and around 11 people were killed.