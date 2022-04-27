Thanjavur Tragedy: Eyewitness Shares Ordeal, Says 'victims Were Thrown Off Chariot'

In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, in which at least 11 persons were electrocuted on Wednesday, an eyewitness at the spot shared his ordeal to Republic TV and said that the chariot stumbled and touched the electricity line wire, which resulted in the electrocution.

The eyewitness of the Tamil Nadu temple tragedy defined the ordeal to Republic TV saying, "I was there when the accident took place when the Chariot car left at around 1 am this morning. During the end time, at around three, it was the final stretch to the temple when it was turning when there is a lot of activity," the eyewitness said. "There were little kids and adults who were near the chariot car," he further added.

"During the turn to the main road, the chariot car is said to have stumbled and touched the electricity line wire. With the impact, all had been thrown off, flying like a ball," an eyewitness of Thanjavur electrocution tragedy said.

When questioned about the availability of the police, fire and rescue teams after the tragedy, the eyewitness said, "All of them immediately came. Even before the ambulance could arrive, the fire and rescue team and officials arrived on the spot, but alas nothing could be done. Few of the bodies on impact itself were charred. 4 to 5 ambulances came and took the injured. One of the victims on the spot combusted."

"One of the persons here tried to help a person was sitting down, but he too, when he touched the affected person, passed away due to the intensity of the current. That's why the rest of us stopped," he added.

PM Modi and CM Stalin announce compensation

Expressing his grief on the tragic accident in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, PM Modi announced Rs. 2 lakh each to the families of the victims of the accident and Rs. 50,000 to the injured, both from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Further, he is also set to personally visit Thanjavur to take cognisance of the tragic accident.

Notably, the state wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the DMK government sets up a high-level committee to investigate the Thanjavur electrocution incident. "The Government of Tamil Nadu should immediately set up a high level committee to prevent casualties due to such chariot accidents!", K Annamalai, BJP Tamil Nadu President tweeted.

Thanjavur electrocution

The accident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. The temple chariot faced some obstacles while negotiating a turn and was being reversed, which is when when it came into contact with the overhead line. According to the police and eyewitnesses, the people standing on the chariot were thrown in the air due to the impact and around 11 people were killed.

Speaking to Republic TV, IG Trichy Range, Balakrishnan, said "Early morning around 3.00 am this tragedy happened. While trying to take a U-turn the chariot lost balance. We are not sure whether the chariot came in contact with a wire directly or came into the arc of electricity. Electricity board officials were on the spot. The low tension wire was switched off. We will first find out the exact details."

He further added, “As of now, it is found that the chariot got electrocuted. During the procession, the chariot lost balance causing the incident. The police were on the spot. An FIR has been filed and we will know what exactly happened after a brief enquiry." The IG further confirmed that around 15 people are under treatment for minor and major injuries sustained from the event.