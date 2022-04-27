In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, at least 11 persons were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the mishap and announced Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to Twitter and announced the statement from PM Modi. Expressing his pain and grief, PM Modi said, "Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief." He further added, "I hope those injured recover soon." "Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said. He further announced that the injured in the incident would be given Rs. 50,000

Thanjavur Temple Accident

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also reacted to the tragedy and said, "The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words." He further added, "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

BJP demands high-level probe

The state wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded a high-level probe into the temple chariot procession incident in Thanjavur. Speaking about the incident, BJP's Tamil Nadu President, K Annamalai said that he is very saddened to hear the news of the Thanjavur. "The mind refuses to accept that a total of 11 people, including 3 boys, were killed in the incident," K Annamalai tweeted on Wednesday.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the victims, Annamalai demanded that a high-level committee probe into the incident. "The Government of Tamil Nadu should immediately set up a high level committee to prevent casualties due to such chariot accidents!", he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Further, MK Stalin is also set to personally visit Thanjavur to take cognisance of the tragic accident.

Temple chariot procession tragedy

The tragic incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. The temple car faced some obstacles while negotiating a turn and was being reversed when it came into contact with the overhead line. According to the police and eyewitnesses, the people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact and around 11 people were electrocuted.

Following this, Trichy IG Range Balakrishnan, while speaking about the temple chariot tragedy, said that an FIR has been filed and further investigation was underway.

Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "Early morning around 3.00 am this tragedy happened. While trying to take a U-turn the chariot lost balance. We are not sure whether the chariot came in contact with a wire directly or came into the arc of electricity. Electricity board officials were on the spot. The low tension wire was switched off. We will first find out the exact details."

The IG further confirmed that around 15 people are under treatment for minor and major injuries sustained from the accident.