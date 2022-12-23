This Isn't An Earthquake! Hyderabad Road Caves-in; Swallows Entire Vegetable Market, Cars

A bizarre & shocking incident has occurred in Hyderabad's Goshamahal area wherein a portion of the road completely caved in leaving a huge fissure.

The incident happened in the Chaknawadi locality on Friday morning as the caved-in road swallowed an entire vegetable market that was located at the side of the road. Not only the shops but the vehicles including cars, and motorbikes also fell into it. In the visuals, vegetables were seen scattered all over the road while cars were damaged as they got sunk in the caved road. A huge crowd gathered to witness the shocking scene.

As per sources, the reason for the incident has not yet been ascertained. However, it is suspected that a water pipeline passing under the road could be the reason. No injuries have been reported as of yet. The police and Municipal corporation officials have arrived at the site and are currently investigating the matter.

Shocking visuals of the road caved-in