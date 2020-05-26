Locusts Create Havoc In Farmlands Of Rajasthan; Watch

While India battles the rising Coronavirus cases, the nation's heartland - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh- is facing a massive locust attack. Visuals from Rajasthan show a swarm of locusts spread over large hectares of farmland eating away crops. The swarm of locust which traveled from Pakistan devastated farmlands across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and also parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Locust attack in India

The annual summer attack affects the country's agriculture activity - specifically in Rajasthan, MP, UP, Chhatisgarh, etc. The locust which bred and matured in Iranian provinces and Pakistan’s Balochistan province reached Rajasthan on May 22. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare have deployed drones, satellite-derived tools, special fire-tenders, and sprayers at pre-identified border locations.

Due to a shift in winds, these locusts have now traveled from Rajasthan to MP's Budhni in Sehore district, as per reports. The state agriculture department has called it the 'biggest attack in 27 years'. After entering through Budhni, they traveled to Malwa Nirmar and entered UP's Jhansi.

