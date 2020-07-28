Rains And Garbage Bring Down 3 Bridges In West Bengal & Uttarakhand; 2 Persons Dead

In a series of unfortunate incidents reported on Tuesday, a portion of the bridge collapsed in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri due to heavy rains, leaving two dead. The incident occurred on the NH 31 between Oodlabari and Siliguri districts as the bridge on Bagrakote collapsed and a fruit leading truck got stuck in between.

Both, the driver and the helper lost their lives in the disastrous incident. The local authorities have carried out an investigation to see if such an incident could have been avoided. More rains have been predicted in areas of North Bengal.

Two other bridge-related accidents

Another accident triggered due to incessant rainfall was reported in Uttarakhand where a portion of a bridge built across Gosi river collapsed, halting the movement of people in the route. The bridge built under Pithoragarh and Bangapani tehsils, collapsed this morning following overnight heavy rainfall.

Uttarakhand: Portion of a bridge built across Gosi river, under Pithoragarh and Bangapani tehsils, collapsed this morning following overnight heavy rainfall. Movement of people halted in the route. pic.twitter.com/e9KX5OaQVs — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

Third such incident came from West Bengal’s Siliguri which has been reeling under heavy rains over the last two weeks. Reportedly, tons of garbage got accumulated on an iron bridge under the area of Siliguri Municipal Corporation causing damage and cracks due to torrential rain in the region.

West Bengal: Garbage gets accumulated on an iron bridge under the area of Siliguri Municipal Corporation and the space around the bridge damaged following torrential rain in the region. pic.twitter.com/63sGvsvJWP — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

