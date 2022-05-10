Three Days After Inauguration, Karnataka's First Floating Bridge In Udupi Collapses

The first floating bridge of Karnataka at Malpe beach in Udupi collapsed three days after its inauguration due to the cyclonic weather in the region. The operation of this floating bridge has been suspended after it partially got disassembled owing to the rough sea conditions amid the cyclonic weather, on Sunday. Notably, the first floating bridge in Karnataka at Malpe beach was inaugurated by Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat on Friday, May 06 and just three days after its inauguration, it collapsed on the night of May 08.

The incident comes following heavy rain lashing several parts of Bengaluru, uprooting several trees, flooding several roads and collapsing infrastructures across the city including the recently inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. Notably, the bridge whose length was 100 metres and width was 3.5 metres was built at the cost of Rs. 80 lakhs by three local entrepreneurs to boost the tourism sector in the region as well as in the state.

Karnataka's 1st floating bridge

On May 06, Karnataka BJP leader and MLA from Udupi, Raghupathi Bhat after inaugurating the first floating bridge in Karnataka, said in his tweets, "In a welcome move to encourage tourism, Karnataka's first floating bridge was inaugurated at Malpe beach with the co-operation of the locals. Tourists can now enjoy an experience akin to walking on waves with this bridge. Tourists can spend up to 15 minutes here. As a safety measure, 10 lifeguards will be there."

In a welcome move to encourage tourism, Karnataka's first floating bridge was inaugarated at Malpe beach with the co-operation of the locals.

Since it is a floating type bridge, it is not permanently attached and due to this, it could be easily relocated. However, it has now raised the question of safety aspects after it got damaged by the huge sea waves. It is pertinent to mention that owing to the bad weather, the district administration has suspended all the water sports activities at Malpe beach and at St.Mary's island.

Floating bridge in Kerala's Kozhikode

It's not new for state administration to open floating bridges to attract tourists to the region. Earlier, the Kerala State Tourism department set up a floating bridge at Beypore beach in Kozhikode for people to walk along with the waves. The bridge has been built with the assistance of the District Tourist Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Ports Department.

The bridge spans 100 metres and is 3 metres wide. The floating bridge is composed of high-density polyethene (HDPE) blocks and provides a unique adventure in the midst of the water. According to local media, 1300 HDP bricks weighing 7 kg were utilised to construct the bridge. Because they can be swiftly connected and shaken, they may be moved about as needed. Supports are supplied in low-lying blocks at 2-minute intervals.