Three Dead, 2 Critical After Car Hits Tree In UP's Pratapgarh

Three people were killed on the spot and two others grievously injured after a car they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Pratapgarh, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place at Lakhipur village in Kohdaur area on Wednesday night, Circle Officer Abhay Pandey said.

He identified the deceased as Harishankar Singh (60), Arti Singh (14) and Sushil (24).

Surendra and Devkaran, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to hospital. Their condition is critical, Pandey said.

The relationship between the five people is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Police are investigating the matter.

