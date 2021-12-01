Three Dead After Pick-up Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In HP

Three people were killed after a pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Wednesday, a state disaster management official said.

The vehicle rolled down a hill near Shalech Kanchi at Pajhota sub-tehsil, killing three people on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Yash Pal and Sandeep, both residents of Theog tehsil in Shimla district, and Khajan Singh of Sirmour district, the official said.

